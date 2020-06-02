China declares "all lives matter" but fails to mention the mass murder of Falun Gong practitioners, or the secret organ harvesting operations by the CCP
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () (Natural News) On Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry declared that “all lives matter,” but they certainly don’t practice what they preach. In a tweet, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying wrote: “All lives matter. We stand firmly with our African friends. We strongly oppose all forms of racial discrimination and inflammatory expressions of racism and...