UK doctors to trial ibuprofen in COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties

Reuters Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
British doctors are trialling a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.
