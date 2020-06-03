Global  

Ibuprofen Being Tested as Coronavirus Treatment

Newsmax Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
British scientists are conducting a clinical trial to determine whether ibuprofen can treat breathing difficulties in hospitalized coronavirus patients. The team from London's Guy's and St. Thomas' hospital and King's College are hoping that the inexpensive,...
News video: Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptoms

Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptoms 00:40

 A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients. Experts are assessing whether a special formulation of the cheap drug could help reduce the serious side effect seen among patients infected with the novel...

