Ibuprofen Being Tested as Coronavirus Treatment



Related videos from verified sources Max Minute: Pharma Giant Clones Gene That Could Lead To Coronavirus Antibody Treatment



Until a vaccine is developed, the more immediate pressing need is for an effective treatment that can save the lives of the hundreds of thousands sick with coronavirus. Dr. Max Gomez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published 1 day ago Moderna Begins Coronavirus Vaccine Trials



Moderna announces the first rounds of its coronavirus vaccine have been given to patients. They will receive another round of treatment in 28 days and will be monitored for a year. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:13 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Ibuprofen tested as a treatment Hospital patients sick with the virus will be given the drug to see if it can help with their breathing.

BBC News 1 day ago





Tweets about this