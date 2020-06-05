|
Teen Vogue tells readers "ANTIFA aspires toward creating a better world"
Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) As violence, looting and rioting continue to plague almost every American city, virtue signalling leftist publication Teen Vogue told its readers that the ring leaders of the carnage, Antifa, really just wants to create a better world. (Article by Steve Watson republished from Summit.news) “Antifa grows out of a larger revolutionary politics that aspires toward...
|
|
|
|
Tweets about this