Cruz: Twitter silencing 'genuine political speech by Americans while facilitating terroristic threats by Iran'

Saturday, 6 June 2020
(Natural News) Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for a criminal investigation into Twitter over allegations that the tech giant was violating sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran. (Article by Trent Baker republished from Breitbart.com) Cruz’s pronouncement comes as President Donald Trump is in a fight with Twitter. During an interview later in the day...
