Coronavirus Spreads in LA County as Economy Reopens

Newsmax Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
As Los Angeles County reopens, the number of positive coronavirus cases has started to increase, the Los Angeles Times reports. Health officials attribute the recent spike in virus transmission to the economy reopening and not the crowds of people gathering to protest the...
