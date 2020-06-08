Global  

The WHO just obliterated every argument for mandatory vaccines or contact tracing by declaring asymptomatic carriers don't spread COVID-19

NaturalNews.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) Today the WHO declared that COVID-19 almost never spreads through asymptomatic carriers, all at once wiping out the entire justification for mandatory vaccines and contact tracing. As CNBC.com reported: “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria...
Video credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - What Is It Like To Be A Contact Tracer?

Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - What Is It Like To Be A Contact Tracer? 00:31

 KDKA's Amy Wadas talks to people participating in contact tracing studies for coronavirus.

