The WHO just obliterated every argument for mandatory vaccines or contact tracing by declaring asymptomatic carriers don't spread COVID-19

Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

(Natural News) Today the WHO declared that COVID-19 almost never spreads through asymptomatic carriers, all at once wiping out the entire justification for mandatory vaccines and contact tracing. As CNBC.com reported: “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria... 👓 View full article

