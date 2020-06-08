The WHO just obliterated every argument for mandatory vaccines or contact tracing by declaring asymptomatic carriers don't spread COVID-19
Monday, 8 June 2020 () (Natural News) Today the WHO declared that COVID-19 almost never spreads through asymptomatic carriers, all at once wiping out the entire justification for mandatory vaccines and contact tracing. As CNBC.com reported: “From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria...
The coronavirus pandemic has led governments worldwide to improve their surveillance programs in order to track the spread of COVID-19. Now, those upgrades could be here to stay. Cheddar's Nora Ali and..