Coronavirus: Asymptomatic transmission 'very rare'

BBC News Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
The WHO's head of emerging diseases said quarantining people with symptoms should be the main focus.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says

Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says 01:20

 Spread From Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Is 'Very Rare,' WHO Says Evidence from the earliest COVID-19 outbreaks indicated that asymptomatic carriers could easily spread the virus via person-to-person contact. On Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said that while it's still possible...

WHO: Asymptomatic Virus Transmission 'Very Rare'

The spread of coronavirus from asymptomatic patients is "very rare," according to the World Health Organization on Monday.
