Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 318 to 184,861: RKI

Reuters India Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 318 to 184,861, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
