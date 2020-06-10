Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 318 to 184,861: RKI

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of June 9, 2020



The latest hospital data from the CDPHE shows 304 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients — 18 fewer beds than reported on Monday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 00:47 Published 8 hours ago

As economy reopens, West Palm Beach infectious disease doctor predicts more coronavirus cases



As businesses continue to reopen and life gets back to a somewhat normal state, a West Palm Beach infectious disease specialist says he doesn't expect the rate of new coronavirus cases to slow anytime.. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:52 Published 11 hours ago