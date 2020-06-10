Global  

Ontario education minister tests negative for COVID-19 as premier, health minister await results

CBC.ca Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce has tested negative for COVID-19 after he recently came into contact with someone with a confirmed case. Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are getting tested "out of an abundance of caution," the premier's spokesperson said on Wednesday. 
