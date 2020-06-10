Ontario education minister tests negative for COVID-19 as premier, health minister await results



Related videos from verified sources PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing



Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of 15 states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories via video conferencing on June 17. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 11 hours ago Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised, tests negative for Covid-19



Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been hospitalised due to 'high-grade fever'. He developed a fever and his oxygen level dropped on Monday night. Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:46 Published 2 days ago Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain hospitalised, to take COVID-19 test| Oneindia News



India registered 10,677 new Covid-19 cases and 380 deaths in 24 hours, a new high; Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has been admitted to hospital, he will take Covid test today; Union Home Minister.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:43 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this