Related videos from verified sources Health Experts Warn COVID-19 Deaths Could Double After Spike in September



Health experts fear that coronavirus deaths could double following a rise this September after a dip during the summer. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago Night market re-opens in Thailand as country eases Covid-19 restrictions



Footage shows a night market in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, which re-opened this week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus restrictions. Visitors had to use hand sanitiser gel.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:23 Published 3 days ago As New York City Begins To Reopen Next Week, All Eyes Will Be On Efficiency Of Hired Contact Tracers



A key to New York City’s reopening Monday will be its ability to test and trace people recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. That will help stop the spread and the city said it’s already seeing.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago

