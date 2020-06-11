HBO removes ‘Gone With the Wind’, erasing first black woman to win an Oscar
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () (Natural News) HBO has caved to the demands of the mob and removed ‘Gone With the Wind’ from its platform, in the process erasing the first black female Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel. (Article by Paul Joseph Watson republished from Summit.news) Another massive victory for the “anti-racists”. “HBO Max said the 1939 film was “a product...
'Gone With the Wind' has been pulled from HBO Max, Paramount Network has pulled the plug on the show 'Cops' for good and Ava DuVernay has been elected to represent the directors branch of the Academy..