Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HBO removes ‘Gone With the Wind’, erasing first black woman to win an Oscar

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) HBO has caved to the demands of the mob and removed ‘Gone With the Wind’ from its platform, in the process erasing the first black female Oscar winner Hattie McDaniel. (Article by Paul Joseph Watson republished from Summit.news) Another massive victory for the “anti-racists”. “HBO Max said the 1939 film was “a product...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published
News video: HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News

HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News 01:58

 HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' | THR News

Related videos from verified sources

'Gone with the Wind' pulled over racist portrayals [Video]

'Gone with the Wind' pulled over racist portrayals

HBO Max has removed film "Gone with the Wind" from its recently launched streaming service over its depiction of slavery. It joins other media companies that have pulled controversial TV shows as..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:41Published
'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News [Video]

'Gone With the Wind' Pulled From HBO Max, 'Cops' Canceled at Paramount Network & More | THR News

'Gone With the Wind' has been pulled from HBO Max, Paramount Network has pulled the plug on the show 'Cops' for good and Ava DuVernay has been elected to represent the directors branch of the Academy..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:07Published
The King of Staten Island Movie [Video]

The King of Staten Island Movie

The King of Staten Island Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Over his storied career, Judd Apatow has elevated a series of promising young comedy talents to their first major big-screen performance,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published

Tweets about this

indiegamesdevel

Indie Games Devel RT @Polygon: HBO Max removes Gone with the Wind for being a racist ‘product of its time’ https://t.co/6Fn3k7WhGw https://t.co/Kww5ofvc7w 3 minutes ago

burningold18

Amy Morales Ariñez RT @PrisonPlanet: HBO has caved to the demands of the mob and removed ‘Gone With the Wind’ from its platform, in the process erasing the fi… 9 minutes ago

SteveMi61841307

Steve Mills RT @kristenluvslife: Gone with the wind a movie made in 1940 just hit #1 on Amazon’s best seller chart after HBO max removes it off the air… 10 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y GONE WITH THE WIND Hits #1 On Amazon Bestseller List and Sells Out After HBO Max Removes the Film From Its Service… https://t.co/Glidbe5DLN 13 minutes ago

CoachHoldridge

Cliff Holdridge RT @JimDenison: If you’re worried about your kids accepting unbiblical truths because they see them on TV or in a movie, then don’t let tho… 16 minutes ago

JHWareagle73

JCH Will they remove Django unchained also? #GoneWithTheWind @hbomax #HBOMax https://t.co/UURxwxCYSs 19 minutes ago

FrankenGator

Frank Maxwell HBO CAVES TO THE DARK SIDE- HIDES CLASSIC MOVIE! HBO Max Temporarily Removes Gone With the Wind After Complaints… https://t.co/vMyPn7o2JW 19 minutes ago

SingOnforHK

🎤 SingOn 🎤 RT @THR: 'Gone With the Wind,' the Civil War epic considered a classic of American cinema, has been pulled from HBO Max https://t.co/IKWWhw… 20 minutes ago