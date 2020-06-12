India's coronavirus cases reach over 297,000, fourth worst hit nation

Video credit: ANI - Published 11 hours ago Coronavirus cases in India reach 2.86 lakh, ICMR says no 'community transmission' 01:51 Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported making the total toll to 8102. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active while 1,41,029 have...