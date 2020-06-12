India's coronavirus cases reach over 297,000, fourth worst hit nation

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed over 2.8 lakh. The country witnessed the highest single-day spike of 9,996 more cases in last 24 hours. In a single day, as many as 357 deaths were reported making the total toll to 8102. Out of the total number of cases, 1,37,448 are active while 1,41,029 have...
Centre says no community transmission despite a spike in coronavirus cases In india. ICMR said that India has reported lowest cases per lakh of the population. States cannot lower their guard and need..