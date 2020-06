6 Foods Men Should Eat for a Longer, Healthier Life Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It used to be a macho thing to brag you are a "meat and potatoes" man, but experts say that while these foods can be part of most diets, men should focus on eating less protein and more fruits and vegetables to live a long, healthy life. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Parents credit their healthy and responsible lifestyles to having children



Four in five parents confessed to doing a complete lifestyle-180 after having kids, according to new research. The survey of parents with children 0-18 examined the changes people make to their.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this