Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes Britain, world's second highest

Reuters Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second highest in the world after the United States, according to numbers released by the Brazilian Health Ministry.
