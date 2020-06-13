Global  

Hundreds of looters RANSACK a Walmart in Tampa, Florida and make off with merchandise worth over $100,000

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) On the night of May 30, a Walmart on East Fletcher Avenue, Tampa, Florida was ransacked by hundreds of looters. According to surveillance videos released by state authorities, the looters made off with more than $100,000 worth of merchandise. The incident happened during the height of the rioting and looting wave that swept across...
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Hundreds of looters caught on video breaking into Tampa Walmart

Hundreds of looters caught on video breaking into Tampa Walmart 01:18

 Hundreds of looters caught on video breaking into Tampa Walmart

