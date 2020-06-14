Global  

Jobless claims fraud on the rise as coronavirus boosts unemployment

NaturalNews.com Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) Authorities have warned that states are being hit with unemployment-benefit fraud amounting to billions of lost dollars. This comes amid historically high levels of jobless claims related to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “In a large-scale scam erupting in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, imposters are filing claims for unemployment benefits, using the names and...
 Layoffs in the United States are abating, but millions who lost their jobs because of COVID-19 continue to draw unemployment benefits, suggesting the labor market could take years to heal from the pandemic even as businesses resume hiring workers. Conway G. Gittens breaks down the numbers.

