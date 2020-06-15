Global  

Indonesia reports 1,017 new coronavirus infections, 64 deaths

Reuters Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Indonesia reported on Monday 1,017 new coronavirus infections and 64 more deaths, the highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day in the Southeast Asian nation to date.
