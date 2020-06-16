Global  

Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August

CBS 2 Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Sports fans, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has really good news.
News video: Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 16, 2020

Gov. Cuomo's Daily Media Briefing: June 16, 2020 38:59

 The governor discussed police reform, coronavirus hospitalizations, and announced the US Open tennis tournament will be played in New York City this summer.

Gov. Cuomo gives go-ahead for US Open tennis in NY in August

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held in late August as part of the state’s reopening from shutdowns caused by...
