Gov. Cuomo: US Open Tennis Tournament A Go For Late August

AlbertReport US Open tennis will be held without fans, Cuomo says - https://t.co/DA1vwoSc1C 2 minutes ago Carmella Mantello RT @JonCampbellGAN: A bunch of news here. Cuomo says the U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held in Queens without fans from Aug. 31 to S… 3 minutes ago STEMNASTICS LLC. RT @FOXBaltimore: JUST IN: Gov. Andrew Cuomo says U.S. Open tennis tournament can be held in New York without fans starting in August. 4 minutes ago Henry Chu US Open tennis will be held without fans, Cuomo says https://t.co/qXSK8orx31 via @nypostsports 7 minutes ago Queens Patch The U.S. Open tennis tournament will be held this summer as scheduled, but without spectators in the stands. https://t.co/T1PaXccSwq 7 minutes ago maurice vidowsky US Open tennis will be held without fans, Cuomo says https://t.co/Hn7zwRA8MO via @nypostsports 8 minutes ago Dennis Coleman US Open tennis will be held without fans, Cuomo says - #sports news - https://t.co/sfLkL38Wjp 12 minutes ago Lindsay Patterson RT @AdamJBaum: There will be a formal announcement tomorrow from the Western & Southern Open, but the tournament will be in New York this s… 14 minutes ago