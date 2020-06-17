Global  

Alert: Regional officials in Germany say the number of COVID-19 cases linked to a meatpacking plant is up to 657

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Regional officials in Germany say the number of COVID-19 cases linked to a meatpacking plant is up to 657.
