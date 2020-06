Allegheny Co. Reports 9 New Coronavirus Cases, No Additional Deaths



Allegheny County reports nine new cases of coronavirus and no additional deaths. This brings the countywide total to 2,122 cases and keeps the death toll at 177. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:11 Published 19 minutes ago

Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows



Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows A team of scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania say the state has “all the markings.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:53 Published 46 minutes ago