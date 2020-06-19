Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day

SeattlePI.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico posted another record one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,662, while 667 more deaths were reported Thursday.

The daily death toll has been hovering around 700 for much of this week, but the daily case load increase has usually remained below 5,000.

Mexico now has seen 19,747 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 165,455 confirmed cases.

Officials have acknowledged that both figures are undercounts because of a lack of testing and delayed results.

The Health Department said Mexico has performed only about 450,000 tests since the pandemic began. Officials, however, have given signs recently that the government may be beginning to reconsider its low-testing policy.

Officials say the country is on a plateau with few signs of decrease, even as the economy starts reopening. This week's string of near-record figures pose a particular challenge, because expectations have been growing that further economic openings will be announced Friday.

The government is also expected to announce an update soon on previously unregistered coronavirus deaths in Mexico City, in which people who died without tests could push the nationwide death toll considerably higher.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WHNT - Published
News video: North Alabama sees record breaking jump in new coronavirus cases

North Alabama sees record breaking jump in new coronavirus cases 01:12

 Since Friday, June 12, multiple counties in North Alabama reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Related videos from verified sources

JMH Health Care Workers Union President Says Doctors, Nurses Being Overworked [Video]

JMH Health Care Workers Union President Says Doctors, Nurses Being Overworked

CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Martha Baker, the president of the health care workers union at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 08:01Published
MSDH responds to 'astoundingly high' number of new COVID-19 cases [Video]

MSDH responds to 'astoundingly high' number of new COVID-19 cases

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health respond after more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a single day.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 23:01Published
COVID-19: 1,092 new cases, five new deaths state wide [Video]

COVID-19: 1,092 new cases, five new deaths state wide

Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a record number of coronavirus cases in our state. They reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Related news from verified sources

Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day

 MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico posted another record one-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,662, while 667 more deaths were reported Thursday. The...
Seattle Times

Mexico posts record number of new coronavirus infections

 The ministry reported 5,662 new confirmed cases, bringing the total in the country to 165,455.
Khaleej Times

Florida Sees Nearly 2,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Day, Sets New Record

 Florida has a new record for one-day increases in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

harryunderwolf

Harry Wolf RT @Reuters: Mexico posts record number of new coronavirus infections https://t.co/4SpiC5jeeq https://t.co/iI43lTenvG 18 hours ago

paulalantz

Paula Lantz RT @baltazar_az: Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/fLpe4UlNQn 3 days ago

baltazar_az

Baltazar Hernández #BlackLivesMatter Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/fLpe4UlNQn 3 days ago

LOLWhat31707419

LOL_Whatever @Garrett_Archer Shut the border crossings down for a few weeks to get control of it Too many folks coming across t… https://t.co/7vJUwypful 4 days ago

Gina80971023

Gina Mexico posts record number of new coronavirus infections | Article [AMP] | Reuters https://t.co/Pb7wX0XsDE 4 days ago

LOLWhat31707419

LOL_Whatever @Wisaz4 @sdeddie71 @EthicalSkeptic So wait - lets get this straight. States NOT seeing a surge - EVERYONE wearing… https://t.co/Az7WigUVlC 4 days ago

Arthur59611540

ALC Not My President & The MF is impeached, 1.5 C Mexico posts record 5,662 new coronavirus cases in one day - ABC News - https://t.co/UeReM3b8TZ via @ABC 4 days ago

LOLWhat31707419

LOL_Whatever @MayorGallego How about we close the border for a bit?? Mexico being overrun by this - look at the demographics of… https://t.co/mf267KfhfB 4 days ago