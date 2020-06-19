Chinese company charged with sending defective face masks to the US



Related videos from verified sources AMC Theaters Will Require Face Masks For Movie Viewings



AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that the movie theater chain is making a change. The theaters now require guests to wear masks when venues start reopening on July 15th. This is a reversal of the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 3 hours ago Businesses, Customers Planning For Requirement Of Face Masks In Dallas County



Under a new order passed Friday, masks must be worn in all Dallas County businesses starting at midnight. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:46 Published 6 hours ago California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order



California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. Gavin Newsom, via statement Gavin Newsom, via statement Masks must be worn.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:22 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this