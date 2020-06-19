Global  

Chinese company charged with sending defective face masks to the US

NaturalNews.com Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) A Chinese manufacturing company has been charged with shipping more than 140,000 defective face masks, marketed as “KN95,” to the U.S. in the middle of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to federal prosecutors, the Hong Kong-based Crawford Technology Group sold masks to a U.S. distributor claiming that they met the KN95 standard...
