Chinese company charged with sending defective face masks to the US
Friday, 19 June 2020 () (Natural News) A Chinese manufacturing company has been charged with shipping more than 140,000 defective face masks, marketed as “KN95,” to the U.S. in the middle of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. According to federal prosecutors, the Hong Kong-based Crawford Technology Group sold masks to a U.S. distributor claiming that they met the KN95 standard...
Starting on Thursday, passengers who refuse to wear a face mask could end up on a restricted travel list for violating the rule. This comes as the industry group, Airlines for America, is asking carriers to be strict when it comes to the face mask rule.
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron said Friday that the movie theater chain is making a change. The theaters now require guests to wear masks when venues start reopening on July 15th. This is a reversal of the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published
California Residents Must Wear Masks in Public Under New Order Governor Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. Gavin Newsom, via statement Gavin Newsom, via statement Masks must be worn..