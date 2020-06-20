Trump rally continues as Oklahoma battles a surging coronavirus
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Tulsa county set a record high of new daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, and statewide cases are up 158 percent compared to two weeks ago. Despite the surge, a court decided that Trump rally-goers do not have to wear masks.
Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...
Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..
Tulsa on Friday prepared for President Trump's upcoming rally, with the city lifting the planned curfew at the request of the Secret Service. Mr. Trump's Saturday rally is his first since the beginning..
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •FOXNews.com