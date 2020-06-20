Global  

Trump rally continues as Oklahoma battles a surging coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Tulsa county set a record high of new daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, and statewide cases are up 158 percent compared to two weeks ago. Despite the surge, a court decided that Trump rally-goers do not have to wear masks.
News video: Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise 03:34

 Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...

The dual controversies of Trump's rally [Video]

The dual controversies of Trump's rally

President Trump says his re-election campaign begins at a rally in Oklahoma later, but for some the gathering brings fears of both coronavirus and racial tensions.

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally [Video]

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally

Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..

Thunderstorms Predicted For Trump Tulsa Rally As Supporters Camp Out [Video]

Thunderstorms Predicted For Trump Tulsa Rally As Supporters Camp Out

Tulsa on Friday prepared for President Trump's upcoming rally, with the city lifting the planned curfew at the request of the Secret Service. Mr. Trump's Saturday rally is his first since the beginning..

Ahead of Trump rally in Oklahoma, coronavirus cases surge in several states

 Just days before U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the country since pandemic restrictions were imposed in March, new...
Don’t ask Tulsa’s mayor about Trump rally plans

 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a...
Ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa, new coronavirus cases set records in Oklahoma

 New coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by a record amount just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the...
