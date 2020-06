Over 100,000 Canadians have tested positive for the coronavirus – fears of second wave abound Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

(Natural News) Canada is the 18th and latest country to breach the 100,000 mark in reported cases of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) – with 101,877 confirmed cases and 8,361 deaths. Despite the fact that the outbreak is slowing and that the country’s 10 provinces and three territories are slowly reopening their economies, health experts believe... 👓 View full article