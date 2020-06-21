“It's mass destruction”: Another Minnesota man charged with participating in the destruction of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct



Related videos from verified sources ‘I’m With My People’: Staples Man Charged In Third Precinct Arson Told Interviewer He Participated In Riots



A 26-year-old Staples man is the latest to be charged in the burning of the Third Precinct police station in south Minneapolis during the nights of unrest immediately following the death of George.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:34 Published 3 days ago MPD Chief Addresses Staffing Loss After Floyd's Death



For the first time, the Minneapolis police chief is addressing the number of employees who have left the department since George Floyd died on Memorial Day, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:03). WCCO 4 News.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:03 Published 5 days ago Brainerd Man Arrested In Connection To 3rd Precinct Arson



A Brainerd man arrested in Colorado is linked to a fire that destroyed the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis, Kate Raddatz reports (2:10). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 16, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:10 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this