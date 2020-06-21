“It's mass destruction”: Another Minnesota man charged with participating in the destruction of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () (Natural News) Another man has been charged in the burning of the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis. Bryce Michael Williams, 26, from the town of Staples in central Minnesota, was charged by the federal government with one count of conspiracy to commit arson. He was arrested on June 16 and is the latest person to be caught...
For the first time, the Minneapolis police chief is addressing the number of employees who have left the department since George Floyd died on Memorial Day, reports Jennifer Mayerle (2:03). WCCO 4 News..
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:03Published