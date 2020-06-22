WATCH: OANN's Jack Posobiec films inside Seattle's 'autonomous' zone
Monday, 22 June 2020 () (Natural News) Jack Posobiec, the Washington, DC-based correspondent for One America News Network (OANN), broadcast live from the Seattle, Washington, “autonomous” zone Monday morning, revealing that he had been undercover there since Friday. (Article by Joel B. Pollak republished from Breitbart.com) Posobiec streamed live on Periscope for just over 20 minutes as he appeared to be leaving...
Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The neighborhood was established as an autonomous zone as tensions rose during protests following the...
On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.
The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the..