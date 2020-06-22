Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WATCH: OANN's Jack Posobiec films inside Seattle's 'autonomous' zone

NaturalNews.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) Jack Posobiec, the Washington, DC-based correspondent for One America News Network (OANN), broadcast live from the Seattle, Washington, “autonomous” zone Monday morning, revealing that he had been undercover there since Friday. (Article by Joel B. Pollak republished from Breitbart.com) Posobiec streamed live on Periscope for just over 20 minutes as he appeared to be leaving...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone 01:10

 Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The neighborhood was established as an autonomous zone as tensions rose during protests following the...

Related videos from verified sources

What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone' [Video]

What's really going on inside the 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'

Welcome to CHAZ, short for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. This exclusive look inside Seattle's "no-cop co-op" — set up by anti-racism protestors after days of clashing with police in Washington's..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 03:05Published
Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone [Video]

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone

On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published
Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured [Video]

Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured

Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone. Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Leftist "CHAZ" utopia a cesspool of violence, feces and human filth... undercover video exposes the truth

 (Natural News) One America News Network (OANN) correspondent Jack Posobiec recently ventured into the so-called “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or...
NaturalNews.com


Tweets about this