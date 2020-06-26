Amazon won’t let publisher promote book questioning transgender craze, but books in favor of it are perfectly OK

Global  

(Natural News) Amazon has suspended the paid ad campaign of a book that questions the recent transgender craze being seen among young girls in the latest example of Big Tech censorship. Regnery Publishing, a prominent conservative publisher, said that Amazon claims the book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters by Abigail Shrier contains...
