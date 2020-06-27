Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis asks federal government for DISASTER DECLARATION, allowing small businesses to receive loans to help them rebuild

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) The city of Minneapolis, the epicenter of the nationwide wave of engineered rioting and civil unrest, is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government. The city is asking the declaration to come from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). This would allow the SBA to make available their low-interest economic injury...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Democrats Introduce Bill To Stop The Use Of 'Biometric Surveillance' [Video]

Democrats Introduce Bill To Stop The Use Of 'Biometric Surveillance'

Vice reported a bill introduced in Congress to indefinitely prohibit the federal government from using “biometric surveillance.” According to Business Insider, this includes technology such as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
St. Joseph Small Businesses Federal Funds (6-23-20) [Video]

St. Joseph Small Businesses Federal Funds (6-23-20)

St. Joseph Small Businesses Federal Funds (6-23-20)

Credit: KQTVPublished
Tampa Bay area small businesses received less than 10% of the state's emergency bridge loans [Video]

Tampa Bay area small businesses received less than 10% of the state's emergency bridge loans

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity gave out small business loans of up to $100,000 in the wake of coronavirus closures.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:14Published

Tweets about this