Minneapolis asks federal government for DISASTER DECLARATION, allowing small businesses to receive loans to help them rebuild Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(Natural News) The city of Minneapolis, the epicenter of the nationwide wave of engineered rioting and civil unrest, is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government. The city is asking the declaration to come from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). This would allow the SBA to make available their low-interest economic injury... 👓 View full article

