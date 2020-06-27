Minneapolis asks federal government for DISASTER DECLARATION, allowing small businesses to receive loans to help them rebuild
Saturday, 27 June 2020 () (Natural News) The city of Minneapolis, the epicenter of the nationwide wave of engineered rioting and civil unrest, is seeking a disaster declaration from the federal government. The city is asking the declaration to come from the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). This would allow the SBA to make available their low-interest economic injury...