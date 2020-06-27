Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cambridge promotes academic who said "White lives don’t matter" to full professorship

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 27 June 2020 ()
(Natural News) Cambridge University reacted to one of its academics tweeting “White Lives Don’t Matter” by ignoring the backlash and promoting her to a full professorship. (Article by Paul Joseph Watson republished from Summit.news) As we highlighted yesterday, the controversy began when Dr Priyamvada Gopal, English academic and Churchill fellow, tweeted, “abolish whiteness” and “I’ll say...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this