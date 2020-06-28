Donations to Black Lives Matter website go directly to the DNC Sunday, 28 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

(Natural News) [TOP NEWS] BlackLivesMatter.com appears to be an international money laundering scheme used by the Democrats to raise money from an international audience. (Article republished from WokeHub.com) Black Lives Matter describes itself on its “BlackLivesMatter.com” website as a global organization: The Wikipedia website describes Black Lives Matter as: Black Lives Matter (BLM) is an international human rights movement, originating from within... 👓 View full article

