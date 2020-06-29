Global  

Remdesivir Priced At More Than $3,100 For A Course Of Treatment

NPR Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
An experimental COVID-19 medicine that has been shown to shorten the time people with severe illness have to stay in the hospital finally has a price tag that's lower than some analysts expected.
