Study warns new flu virus in pigs could morph to cause a pandemic

CBS News Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
"It is of concern that human infection of G4 virus will further human adaptation and increase the risk of a human pandemic," Chinese researchers say.
News video: Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs 01:56

 A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. Soraya Ali reports.

