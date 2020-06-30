Global  

Fauci: Safe, Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Not Guaranteed

Newsmax Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The United States cannot count on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he urged Americans to work together to fight the virus that is surging across large parts of the...
