Fauci: Safe, Effective COVID-19 Vaccine Not Guaranteed
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () The United States cannot count on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he urged Americans to work together to fight the virus that is surging across large parts of the...
Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine. Now, Dr. Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to 75% effective. Fauci cautioned however that this incomplete protection won't be enough to quell the...