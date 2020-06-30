Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus' spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Coronavirus first spread in the United States as a mostly coastal and big-city scourge, sparing many rural areas, small towns and even small cities. Translated into U.S. political geography: The virus hit Democratic areas first.

No more. An Associated Press analysis of coronavirus case data shows the virus has moved — and is spreading quickly — into Republican areas, a new path with broad potential political ramifications.

States that President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election account for about 75% of the new cases, a trend that has accelerated since the end of May. Counties that voted for Trump in 2016 have seen cases and deaths rising — now seeing an impact nearly even with counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The virus's spread into red America could scramble partisan divisions over the disease. In the first phase, the virus was an undeniable reality for many Democrats, and it largely fell to Democratic governors and mayors to issue the strictest stay-at-home orders that helped slow the economy to a crawl.

Trump’s base, meanwhile, wasn’t so directly affected. His supporters have been less likely to support preventive measures, more likely to believe dangers were exaggerated and less likely to worry about friends or family contracting the virus. Some Republican governors followed the president’s lead, taking longer to issue stay-at-home orders, making the orders less strict when they did, and then more eagerly relaxing the limits on business operations in late April and May.

Already the latest surge is forcing some GOP governors to reverse course. It remains unclear whether it will also force GOP voters to reassess their opinion on the virus and their leaders’ handling of the crisis.

New York’s Democratic governor, Andrew Cuomo, last week pulled no punches in seeking some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Union Minister Amit Shah says that there is no community spread in Delhi| Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Union Minister Amit Shah says that there is no community spread in Delhi| Oneindia News 03:10

 Delhi has not reached community transmission of the novel coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday, a day after the city reported 2,948 fresh infections over 24 hours to record more than 80,000 cases overall - nearly as many as China, where the pandemic started in December last year....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump [Video]

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published
Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Thailand restaurant owner claims they are suing U.S. for coronavirus outbreak

A restaurant owner in Thailand claims they are suing the US for causing the coronavirus outbreak. Sawet Wianthong, a lawyer in Chiang Mai province, revealed to the press on June 27 that he has been..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:28Published
Orange County Reports 713 Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Deaths As Beaches Prepare To Close For Holiday Weekend [Video]

Orange County Reports 713 Coronavirus Cases, 6 More Deaths As Beaches Prepare To Close For Holiday Weekend

Orange County health officials reported an additional 713 coronavirus cases and six more virus-related deaths on Friday. Most of the county's coastal cities are preparing to close beaches for July 4th..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus’ spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts

 The coronavirus first spread in the United States as a mostly coastal and big-city scourge, sparing many rural areas, small towns and even small cities....
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

PassarelliAllan

allan d passarelli Coronavirus' spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts https://t.co/K3zp07yUr6 2 hours ago

Jeff85257

Jeff Miller @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/coT7Ootrw0 Please vote for @JoeBiden 1 day ago

MonaSmitte

Mona van der Smitte RT @cliffordlevy: Coronavirus' spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts https://t.co/3sKUfrsbVn 1 day ago

Kenosha_News

Kenosha News Track the coronavirus' spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts https://t.co/pzzirFYuLz via @Kenosha_News 1 day ago

terileemcclain

Teri McClain RT @borenbears: Coronavirus' spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts (from @AP) https://t.co/Tm2zr3GSQM 1 day ago

Charlotte115030

🌊 ❄️ Proud Snowflake ❄️🌊 Coronavirus' spread in GOP territory, explained in 6 charts https://t.co/QLqlJxoBHC 2 days ago

PINKYPIE41

pie in our eye RT @WinonaDailyNews: States and counties won by Donald Trump in 2016 and states run by GOP governors have begun to outpace those of their D… 2 days ago

HappyLyfe2

HappyLyfe2020 RT @RCJournal: States and counties won by Donald Trump in 2016 and states run by GOP governors have begun to outpace those of their Democra… 3 days ago