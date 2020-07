Fauci Warns US Coronavirus Daily Cases Could Reach 100,000 With Current Tally at 46,000 Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The US could face up to 100,000 new coronavirus cases daily as Fauci predicts after record-high of 46,000 new cases. The expert criticized the lack of thoroughness in the procedures to reduce the spread of the virus.