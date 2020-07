Related videos from verified sources Lack of support from society affects mental health of COVID-19 patients, families: Psychologist



COVID crisis has impacted people across the country. Speaking about the mental health, Dr Nidhi Agarwal, Assistant Professor of clinical psychologist department, CMC Hospital informed about the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 3 days ago Delhi's 5-star hotel turns into COVID-19 care centre for patients



Five-star deluxe Hotel Suryaa of Delhi has been turned into COVID care centre amid coronavirus pandemic. All medical facilities will be made available to the patients in the five-star hotel. The Suryaa.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago Only serious COVID-19 patients to be admitted in hospitals: Karnataka Dy CM



Briefing about COVID situation in state, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, CN Ashwathnarayan gave a few updates. He said serious symptomatic patients will be admitted to COVID hospitals while rest.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this