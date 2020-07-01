New Research: COVID-19 Alters Blood Clotting Cells

Global  
 

Breakthrough research may provide a key piece of the COVID-19 puzzle that answers why patients sickened with the disease often suffer from life-threatening blood clots. According to their studies, the virus causes inflammation in the blood platelets that contributes to...
