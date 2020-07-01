Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick warns the left will steal elections with vote-by-mail



Related videos from verified sources Texas Lt. Gov.: Only Jesus Can Stop Racism



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claims that racism won’t be solved by laws or policy change, but by simply practicing faith in Jesus. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:53 Published on June 4, 2020 Donald Trump Applauds Texas Court's Mail-In Voting Ruling



The Texas Supreme Court recently ruled that a lack of immunity to COVID-19 does not qualify as a disability under state law. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on May 29, 2020 The Governor Of Texas Thinks Expanding Voting-By-Mail Is A Scam By Democrats



Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called efforts to expand voting-by-mail a scam. According to Business Insider, he thinks Democrats are doing this to steal the November election. Patrick said there.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on May 25, 2020

Tweets about this