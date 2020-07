Is the nationwide coin shortage being used to push us toward a cashless society? Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

(Natural News) The coin shortage in the United States is becoming quite severe, and a lot of people are deeply concerned about where this might be leading us. But if you don’t run a business or deal with coins on a regular basis, you may not even know that it is happening. On Monday, my... 👓 View full article