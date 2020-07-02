Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that drew fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

“Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we’re gonna move the concert to a better date,” Vanilla Ice tweeted. “We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we’re going to stay home.”

Barrett Brannam, who owns the venue where Vanilla Ice had been scheduled to play, said the star — real name Robert Van Winkle — had expressed concern about the health of his fans and himself. Brannam said he didn't know when the show would be rescheduled.

“Hard to say. Could be later this summer or not until next summer. We don't now how long this virus will be around,” he said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week shut down bars and clubs in an effort to halt what he called a “massive spread” of the coronavirus. But the Emerald Point Bar & Grill is still open and hosting live music because it is a restaurant and performances can take place outside.

The Vanilla Ice show drew widespread attention — and criticism — when the rapper posted about it on social media Wednesday. Only 84 tickets had been sold before the online ticket broker suspended sales, Brannam said.

“I take the coronavirus serious. But we can’t live in a bubble,” the rapper tweeted before canceling Thursday. “I think at this point we all understand the severity of it. (P)ractice social distancing and wear a mask. This is an outside venue, Fourth of July on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spike

Vanilla Ice to stage Independence Day concert amid coronavirus spike 01:21

 Vanilla Ice has confirmed that he will be holding a beach party in Texas to celebrate US Independence Day.

Related videos from verified sources

Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge [Video]

Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge

Vanilla Ice to Perform Concert in Texas Despite COVID-19 Surge Rapper Vanilla Ice, best known for his song, “Ice Ice Baby,” is set to perform in Texas on Friday. His decision to go ahead with the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published
Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Vanilla Ice Holding July 4th Concert In Texas Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases

A loophole in COVID-19 restrictions in Texas allows for some concerts and entertainment events to be held before thousands of people and that is how performer Vanilla Ice is set to hold a July 4th..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Planned Vanilla Ice show in Texas brings coronavirus heat

 AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and its capital city have been hot spots in a summer resurgence of the coronavirus. And yet, the Iceman cometh. Vanilla Ice, the...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

10News

10News Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show in Austin, Texas https://t.co/tTVPl60M4k 38 seconds ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show - https://t.co/KClwCFYIPh https://t.co/rcKCQ1JZRR 1 minute ago

BoSnerdley

Bo Snerdley Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show - ABC News - https://t.co/NJVsVYOcWA via @ABC 3 minutes ago

compulsivewritr

Physically-Distant Dalene Hashtag headlinesiwishidhavewritten Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show https://t.co/Mmqsh4sd0X 3 minutes ago

JZBleiberg

Jake Bleiberg Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show, ⁦@JimVertuno⁩ reports. https://t.co/DQW0D6mMEz 11 minutes ago

NBCDFW

NBC DFW Alright stop, collaborate and listen: https://t.co/svk28CWLya 16 minutes ago

SentandEnt

Sentinel&Enterprise Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that drew fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/5CU1AbEZpb 17 minutes ago

LowellSunNews

The Lowell Sun Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that drew fierce criticism due to the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/AMZZ0BljAX 18 minutes ago