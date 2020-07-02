Global  

Texas governor issues mask order to fight coronovirus

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp up of the Republican's efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Abbott, who had pushed Texas' aggressive reopening of the state economy in May, had previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His prior virus-related orders had undercut efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements.

But faced with dramatically rising numbers of both newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and the number of patients so sick they needed to be hospitalized, Abbott changed course with Thursday's mask order. It requires “all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions."

“We are now at a point where the virus is spreading so fast, there is little margin for error,” Abbott said.

Texas reported 7,915 newly confirmed cases, a slight dip after zooming past the 8,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday. The 7,382 hospitalizations means the state has more than quadrupled its numbers in that category since the end of May.

The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.

The mask order takes effect Friday. As of Thursday, 176 of the state’s 254 counties had reported more 20 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases and include most of the state's population. Counties with fewer than 20 cover mostly rural areas.

Mask order violators can be fined up to $250. There are exceptions for people who have a medical condition or disability, who are exercising...
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Says 'He Doesn't Know What He's Talking About' 00:27

 Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the nation's top infectious disease expert “doesn't know what he's talking about” as Patrick defends the state's handling of the pandemic amid a surge in COVID-19 cases being reported daily. Katie Johnston reports.

