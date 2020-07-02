Chicago adds 14-day quarantine for 'surge' states travelers

Global  

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — People traveling to Chicago from 15 states with increasing numbers of confirmed cases of the coronavirus will have to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival or face possible fines, city officials announced Thursday.

To comply with the order that takes effect Monday, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter that the order is intended to “preserve the gains Chicago had made.”

The city has reported 52,569 confirmed cases and 2,611 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Both categories have trended down in recent weeks and the city has allowed many businesses to reopen, including bars and restaurants with limits on customers.

The city's Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

As of Thursday, that means people coming from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah will be affected.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

It wasn't immediately clear how Chicago officials will enforce the order.

According to a website explaining the change, people could face fines of between $100 and $500 per day, totaling up to $7,000.
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Lightfoot: Travelers To More Than A Dozen States To Self Quarantine

Lightfoot: Travelers To More Than A Dozen States To Self Quarantine 02:40

 CBS 2 political investigator Dana Kozlov reports on the announcement by Chicago Mayor Lori LIghtfoot that travelers to and from certain states must self quarantine for two weeks.

