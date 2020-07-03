The Latest: S. Africa adds 8,700 cases, sick beds filling up Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )





The city has more than 22,000 cases and Gauteng province, which also includes the capital, Pretoria, now has nearly 30% of the country’s cases.



South Africa has Africa’s most confirmed cases with more than 168,000.



The country has the most developed health care system in sub-Saharan Africa and in places it’s already pushed near the limit, with more than 2,000 health care workers infected and beds in Gauteng’s public hospitals filling up.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Texas governor issues mask order as hospitalizations rise dramatically



— With



— First coronavirus then Trump visa order split Indian families



— How California went from success story to virus hot spot



— Virus concerns grow along with crowds at Jersey Shore



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



NEW DELHI — India reported another single-day record high of new virus cases Friday while its monuments like the Taj Mahal will reopen for tourists next week.



The 20,903 new cases took the national total to 625,544. The Health Ministry also reported another 379 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities up to 18,213.



The 20,903 new cases took the national total to 625,544. The Health Ministry also reported another 379 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities up to 18,213.

With the current rate of infections, India is expected to surpass Russia's 660,000 cases in coming days and become the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil. It has the eighth-most fatalities in the world, according...

