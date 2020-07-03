Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Latest: S. Africa adds 8,700 cases, sick beds filling up

SeattlePI.com Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
JOHANNESBURG — South Africa on Friday confirmed another record high number of daily virus cases with 8,728 as anxiety grows in Johannesburg, the country’s latest hot spot.

The city has more than 22,000 cases and Gauteng province, which also includes the capital, Pretoria, now has nearly 30% of the country’s cases.

South Africa has Africa’s most confirmed cases with more than 168,000.

The country has the most developed health care system in sub-Saharan Africa and in places it’s already pushed near the limit, with more than 2,000 health care workers infected and beds in Gauteng’s public hospitals filling up.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Texas governor issues mask order as hospitalizations rise dramatically

— With quarantine, Paraguay controls virus while its neighbors struggle

— First coronavirus then Trump visa order split Indian families

— How California went from success story to virus hot spot

— Virus concerns grow along with crowds at Jersey Shore

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI — India reported another single-day record high of new virus cases Friday while its monuments like the Taj Mahal will reopen for tourists next week.

The 20,903 new cases took the national total to 625,544. The Health Ministry also reported another 379 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking fatalities up to 18,213.

With the current rate of infections, India is expected to surpass Russia’s 660,000 cases in coming days and become the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil. It has the eighth-most fatalities in the world, according...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

The faces behind the latest surge of COVID-19 [Video]

The faces behind the latest surge of COVID-19

[NFA] Amid record spikes in new coronavirus cases and hospitals warning they could run out of beds, these are the faces of those who have contracted the virus in cities and states where Covid-19 is now..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:46Published
Chile President Pinera criticised for breaking funeral guidelines [Video]

Chile President Pinera criticised for breaking funeral guidelines

The funeral of a prominent uncle of President Sebastian Pinera is the latest bone of contention in Chile,

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:46Published
Peru COVID-19 outbreak: Health workers demand more protection [Video]

Peru COVID-19 outbreak: Health workers demand more protection

Peruvian healthcare workers protest against a lack of protective gear as the country faces the worst coronavirus outbreak in South America.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this