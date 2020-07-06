Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

SeattlePI.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a change that could alter some of the current measures being taken to stop the pandemic.

In a letter published this week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.” That means people in certain indoor conditions could be at greater risk of being infected than was previously thought.

The WHO has long maintained that COVID-19 is spread via larger respiratory droplets, most often when people cough or sneeze, that fall to the ground. It has dismissed the possibility of airborne transmission, except for certain high-risk medical procedures, like when patients are first put on breathing machines.

In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency said it was aware of the article and was reviewing it with technical experts.

WHO has been criticized in recent weeks and months for its seeming divergence from the scientific community. The organization for months declined to recommend mask-wearing, partly out of supply concerns and has also continued to describe the transmission of COVID-19 from people without symptoms as “rare.”

The letter was endorsed by 239 scientists from a variety of fields. It stated that the issue of whether or not COVID-19 was airborne was of “heightened significance” as many countries stop restrictive lockdown measures.

The authors cited previous studies suggesting that germs closely related to the new virus were spread via airborne transmission. They said “there is every reason to expect” that the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease [Video]

Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease

NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:49Published
Covid-19: Scientists say Coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise rules | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Scientists say Coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise rules | Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus Pandemic continues to haunt the entire world new scientific perspective has emerged worldwide, Hundreds of scientists say there is evidence that novel coronavirus in smaller..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:50Published
UK scientists: llamas may provide COVID-19 treatment [Video]

UK scientists: llamas may provide COVID-19 treatment

In Reading, scientists have turned to a herd of llamas - to provide very small antibodies, which they believe could neutralise the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air

 LONDON (AP) — More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air — a...
Seattle Times

Is coronavirus airborne? Experts feel so

 The coronavirus is finding new victims worldwide, in bars and restaurants, offices, markets and casinos, giving rise to frightening clusters of infection that...
IndiaTimes

WHO reviewing scientists' concerns over airborne spread of COVID-19

 More than 200 scientists say there is evidence the virus could be spread by tiny particles in the air, causing the WHO to review their concerns.
The Age


Tweets about this