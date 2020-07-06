Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President of the Czech Republic: “Black Lives Matter” is a racist slogan, because ALL LIVES MATTER

NaturalNews.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) Milos Zeman, president of the Czech Republic, while on a visit to the American Embassy in Prague on June 30, said that “the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ is a racist slogan, because all lives matter.” Zeman, 75, is serving his second five-year term as president of the Czech Republic until 2023. He has been...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax'

President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' 01:36

 President Trump Calls Bubba Wallace Noose Controversy a 'Hoax' In a tweet, Trump wrote that NASCAR's only Black full-time driver should apologize to other racers and officials. President Trump, via Twitter Last month, Wallace petitioned NASCAR to issue a venue ban on the Confederate flag. On June 21...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism [Video]

Martinez Community Leaders React to Viral Video of BLM Mural Vandalism

A viral video showed a pair of angry Trump supporters smearing paint over a Black Lives Matter street mural. Now the city leaders in Martinez say their town's reputation is on the line. John Ramos..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:08Published
Local art used to start conversation about Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

Local art used to start conversation about Black Lives Matter Movement

Local muralist, Asad Thomas was asked to paint a mural to honor the Black Lives Matter movement in his community.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Social media threats against Black Lives Matter protesters lead to police investigation [Video]

Social media threats against Black Lives Matter protesters lead to police investigation

Comments calling for violence against Black Lives Matter protesters in a community near Flint have led to a police investigation.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:33Published

Tweets about this