You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NYC Reports Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths for the First Time Since March



NYC Reports Zero Coronavirus-Related Deaths for the First Time Since March The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene delivered the news on July 12. It is the first time in four months that.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:29 Published 5 hours ago India opens first plasma bank for COVID-19 treatment



India opens its first plasma donation centre with the hope it can help reduce the number of coronavirus deaths Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago No new coronavirus deaths in Scotland for fourth day running



Scotland has recorded no new deaths from people who have tested positive for coronavirus for a fourth consecutive day, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed. Speaking at the Scottish.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this