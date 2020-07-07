UK funnels $2 billion to pesticide giants in corrupt covid-19 bailout scheme Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

(Natural News) During the covid-19 pandemic, a historic transfer of wealth occurred in plain sight, under the guise of “protecting public health.” Since the government lockdowns began, unemployment has soared and small businesses have suffered, leaving the general population waving their hands to the sky, begging for helicopter cash. As Americans received $1,200 checks, vaccine... 👓 View full article

