Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Residents need to mitigate risk to keep COVID-19 from 'roaring back' as Ontario reopens

CBC.ca Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
From road trips to restaurant patios, there are now plenty of options for things to do in Ontario this summer, particularly as the province prepares to enter Stage 3 of its reopening. But experts warn residents need to protect themselves and others while shopping, dining, and travelling — otherwise the virus behind COVID-19 could keep "roaring back."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Residents of Toronto take to the street to protest mass evictions due to COVID-19

Residents of Toronto take to the street to protest mass evictions due to COVID-19 02:35

 Protesters and tenants gathered at Queens Park, Ontario, to protest against Bill 184 which has just been voted by the government in a step towards ensuring evictions for tenants who have been unable to pay rent in full during COVID-19 crisis. Hundreds of protestors stopped outside Mayor John...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Orders Residents To Wear Face Masks [Video]

California Orders Residents To Wear Face Masks

In light of rising covid-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has made a change. Newsom has announced that the state would require all residents to wear face masks. Even just a simple covering..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Amritsar residents risk lives by flouting social distancing norms during morning walk [Video]

Amritsar residents risk lives by flouting social distancing norms during morning walk

Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the country, people are still not following the safety guidelines. Residents of Punjab's Amritsar flouted the social distancing norms during morning walk. Most..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Council clutter up pavement with giant ugly plant pots [Video]

Council clutter up pavement with giant ugly plant pots

Barmy town hall chiefs have been blasted for endangering pedestrians by cluttering up a pavement- with a gigantic PLANT POT. Residents living in the King's Heath area of Birmingham have branded..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:06Published

Tweets about this