Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cover-up: Dr. Anthony Fauci helped approve an effective treatment for coronavirus infections 15 years ago, but is suppressing it today in favor of new high-profit vaccines

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
(Natural News) The expert advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci has been all about controlling human behavior, threatening individual liberty, and manipulating economic activity, while instructing on new ways to encourage human separation. These methods have proven destructive in a multitude of ways and have failed to contain human sickness and disease. The only way to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Possible HIV Remission And New Drug In Fight Against HIV [Video]

Possible HIV Remission And New Drug In Fight Against HIV

Two noteworthy announcements in the fight against HIV were made this week. A possible case of long-term remission has been documented in a Brazillian man diagnosed with HIV 8 years ago. He may be the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Eye On The Day 7/8 [Video]

Eye On The Day 7/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Protest in Indiana over a possible hate crime, Dr. Anthony Fauci says young people need to do more to stop COVID-19, and Disney World is reopening some..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published
No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci [Video]

No place for polarization in health policy: Fauci

Top U.S. health official Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday, "We have a great deal of polarization in our country, unfortunately. We hope that changes. But there is no place for that when you're making..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Tweets about this